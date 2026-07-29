Rookie TE Eli Raridon Turning Heads at Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO --- It might look like a thin group on paper, but the New England Patriots have the chance to get some real value out of the tight end position this year. A lot of it will come from Hunter Henry, but based on how the start of training camp is going, a rookie might also be just as impactful.

Eli Raridon, the third rounder out of Notre Dame, has started to make some waves during the first few Patriots practices of the summer. Working at the backup tight end, with plenty of reps in the starting unit, Raridon is factoring in more to the passing game.

The rookie caught three passes during team drills on Tuesday, one of four tight ends to record a reception during the practice. One of those came with the second-string unit, as Raridon jumped over backup safety Dell Pettus on a crossing route. It came from backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who had a great day himself.

The spring wasn't the most productive for Raridon, who was stashed on the tight end depth chart. After veteran Julian Hill was placed on season-ending injured reserve in June, it opened doors for Raridon to be a lot more involved in the offense.

Mike Vrabel On Eli Raridon's Growth:

"Well, again, Eli, new offense, new scheme, new NFL. Capable, willing learner," head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "We will see when pads come on; things change, but I think he has tried to play with the speed that we felt like he had and may not always have shown.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sometimes with the younger players it is, 'Hey, let us go play and push the envelope, and let us play faster,' almost to the point of out of control, and then we can coach the details and dial you back."

Raridon is one of seven tight ends on the roster, along with Henry, CJ Dippre, Tanner Arkin, Jack Westover, Jeremiah Franklin and Mitch Van Vooren. He's become easily the number two option, working in on some 11/12 personnel packages.

Because of the roster construction on the team right now, there's a good chance only Henry and Raridon are the tight ends that factor into Sundays. It was a relationship that is starting to bloom.

Henry/Raridon Can Be Solid TE Duo

"Hunter Henry is someone I haven’t studied his game, but really like," Raridon said after being drafted in April. "I know he’s a great player, great person, heard great things about him and I’m really excited to learn under him."

Raridon caught 32 passes for 482 yards last year for Notre Dame, and will likely be used in a Austin Hooper-type role (where he contributes his big frame in the red zone and adds more value as a blocker).

It's been four practices so far and the pads haven't even been strapped on yet. But Raridon is already trending upwards with plenty of room to grow.

"Really, it is just to understand the speed of this game at this level," Vrabel continued. "Sometimes they try to be right, and in trying to be right, they do not play as fast. Not that I have given some of these young guys a free pass to make mistakes, but we can coach mistakese cannot coach you to play faster."

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