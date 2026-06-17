Everything Patriots Teammates Said About Drake Maye at Minicamp

Everybody is loving on Drake Maye. His New England Patriots teammates are no exception.

During the Patriots' three-day mandatory minicamp last week, the third-year quarterback had an impressive showing. His accuracy was on point, the arm strength remained just as high as it was last season and his leadership is evident.

Maye spoke to reporters after the second day, talking about his ability to learn the offense and his budding connection with some of his new teammates. But what did those same teammates have to say about their quarterback?

Over the week of practice, plenty was said about the face of the franchise. Here's all of the quotes about Maye, spanning from his abilities on the field to his determined mindset off of it.

June 9: Displaying Growth From A Year Ago

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Part of what makes Maye so formidable this early into his career comes with the talent. The arm strength, the athleticism, the ability to local receivers with precision. It also helps that he's continuing to grow as a player and leader. For returning players and newcomers, that's been a big thing they've seen this offseason.

Tight end Hunter Henry on what's changed with Maye over the last three years: "I would say he's pretty much the same guy. But I think I've talked about it to, the ownership of the system is huge football-wise. Being in any kind of scheme for two years in a row, especially at this level, is huge. Trying to become a master of it, so when he goes onto the field, he can kinda be the second offensive coordinator on the field. Put us in the right play when we need it, so I think we were all kinda learning as we were going together last year, so it's been cool to kind of dive a little deeper this year in the offense."

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson on Maye's ability to command the huddle: "He's expected more of us. He's pushing the tempo more, there's things he's trying to get better at and we're being intentional about this spring. I won't tell you everything, but he's just getting better in each facet."

Safety Kevin Byard on his first impressions of Maye: "Drake is a phenomenal quarterback. ... Just his command of the whole team, even seeing him in the locker room, (he's a) very approachable guy."

June 10: Showcasing Roster-Wide Leadership

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Part of the Patriots' plan for Maye this spring has been to let him call the offense. He'll exit the huddle without a play call, and will only call one after he diagnoses the defense. That ability to handle the offense, as well as grow his voice as the quarterback, has impressed two of his new offensive linemen.

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu on Maye's leadership: "He's been in my ear a lot, especially when I got drafted, (he) hit me up right away. Once I got here to the facility, every time I see him, we say 'what's up.' He offered help whenever I need it, he said we can sit down whenever and do some work, walk me through some stuff. He's been a huge help, just a leader on this team, someone who's gonna lead the offense, the team. He's been a huge help to me."

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on Maye's voice in the offensive huddle: "I think it's really cool to see, man. I think Drake's a natural leader. I think we've seen that from his career in college at North Carolina, and then here. Last year, not only being close to winning the MVP, but also just leading the team to the Super Bowl and seeing how he carries himself in the huddle, man, I think it's a really cool thing to see."

Vera-Tucker on Maye calling plays at the line of scrimmage: "I think it's just him as a quarterback and any quarterback in this league is able to read the front, read the front real quick. Read what the secondary did and what the whole defense is doing as a whole. I think Drake is obviously a very smart guy to be able to do all that ... It's pretty easy at the line of scrimmage for hurry up situations."

June 11: Budding Chemistry With Teammates

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Imagine the Maye you saw last season, but with one of the league's top wideouts on the roster. After the Patriots traded for A.J. Brown to open up June, a lot has been made about the connection between the quarterback and receiver in practice. Spoiler alert: It's going over wonderfully.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown on what he's learned about Maye: "The talent speaks for itself, you know, he can make any throw. But what I think what's more impressive to me is that he knows what he's doing. To be that young and to understand the defense and understand every little check, the hots, the blitz, all those things, so young and so fast, it's very impressive. I really admire that he knows what he's talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well, and he's a true leader, he's a true leader of men. It's crazy to see at a young age, he's a true leader of men."

Brown on his early connection with Maye in practice: "It's just spending more and more time getting more reps. You know, we're still growing. I think things are off to a great start. ... That's the plan to try to find some time to try and build more and more. Obviously we're gonna talk and do all those things, but most importantly, we gotta continue to try to perfect that craft."

Brown on working on back-shoulder throws with Maye: "It's just building that time, having that time together. Building those reps, thinking how he's thinking, playing, seeing different looks most importantly, and just how he's throwing the ball and where I need to be. I'm just tryna be where he wants me to be. That's all."

Brown on his takeaways from his first practices with Maye: "I was just bragging on him, talking him up. I said, 'Hey man, you like that.' He can make any throw, I just want him to be confident. I was kinda pushing him today, I told him 'I want you to be perfect today.' He said, 'Let's be perfect,' and I said, 'Don't worry about anybody else, just focus on yourself. You be perfect, you gonna raise that standard and everybody else will follow.' Just tryna poke at him a little bit, see how far he'll go. He's a great player and I'm excited for the season."

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to an official during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tight end Eli Raridon on his first few months with the Patriots: "Really good learning opportunities. We have some really smart dudes in the offense. It's been awesome this past month to learn from the vets like Hunter Henry, Drake Maye, see what they gotta say about reading defenses."

Raridon on communicating with Maye off the field: "He's a super smart guy. One thing about Drake is he talks to everyone on the team, he doesn't leave anyone out. After practice, if he finds something you did that he thinks you can do better, he'll find you and it's just been awesome."

Edge rusher Elijah Ponder on not hitting Maye in practice: "Stay away from Drake, stay away from all the quarterbacks. They're very valuable and, you know, we need them for the season, so we gotta protect him at all costs. ... We just gotta protect our quarterback. ... We all know that Drake is a very valuable part of our team."

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