With Depth An Issue, 1 Patriots Rookie Has Risen to the Occasion

Rookie offensive tackle Caleb Lomu has proven to not only be an effective depth piece for a battered offensive line, but a cornerstone to the protection the New England Patriots are hoping to build around quarterback Drake Maye.

Lomu was the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded up four spots to acquire the 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle out of Utah. Lomu was an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2025, and played all 12 games of Utah's season without allowing a sack.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capitalizing On Increased Opportunities

Entering the NFL regular season, Lomu was expected to be the third or fourth tackle on the depth chart, behind starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses. Marcus Bryant was expected to be the sixth offensive linemen in heavy sets or, taking the place of either Campbell or Moses in the event of an injury.

On filling in for injured starters, Lomu said, "It does happen, unfortunately, in this league. Everyone's got to prepare like a starter for those types of things that happen."

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) lies on the field with an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant, who's slated to be activated off the injured reserve soon, has been sidelined for most of the season, giving Lomu a higher percentage of snaps. Both Campbell (knee) and Moses (foot) have obtained injuries in the past two games that have given the 21-year-old rookie extended playing time. Here's how he's performed so far:

Lomu's Performance Assessment:

Before analyzing the statistics and grades given to Lomu by Pro Football Focus, it's important to note that Lomu played left tackle in college and has lined up on the right side of the line in a majority of his snaps for the Patriots. Playing out of position makes this assessment more impressive, and builds confidence as Lomu being the right tackle of New England's future.

PFF has graded Lomu's overall pass blocking reps at 80.2. His pass blocking efficiency is a 98.0 and his overall offensive grade is 75.1. Each of these grades is the highest through six weeks of all rookie tackles.

Per @PFF, Caleb Lomu's current rankings in his rookie class (at T):



🔷 1st - Pass Blocking Grade (80.2)

🔷 1st - Offensive Grade (75.1)

🔷 6th - Run Blocking Grade (66.0)

🔷 1st - Pass Blocking Efficiency (98.0)*



He's showing that 1-28 value.



*minimum 50 pass-blocking snaps pic.twitter.com/kN8goxdbYe — Michael Rodnick (@MJRodnick) October 19, 2026

Considering Lomu was the seventh player taken at his position, and the last tackle to go in the first round, his pass blocking grades among other rookies go beyond what people have expected from him. He also ranks sixth in run blocking (66.0).

An Impactful Week 6 Outing

Lomu's best outing was against the Jets, where he played a season high 60 offensive snaps (88.2% of total offense). Lomu played 30 pass blocking snaps without letting up a single pressure. He scored an 80.4 pass blocking grade on Sunday.

With the Jets having one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the NFL, Lomu's skills in New England's 26-19 victory were up to the test. However, the Big 12 star was very familiar with New York's largest threat on defense, David Bailey.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) looks to throw while pressured by New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second overall pick in this year's draft played at Texas Tech, where he'd line up against Lomu on the defensive edge in a conference match just a year ago. In that game, Lomu allowed zero sacks from the standout defensive end.

Lomu to Play Integral Piece in the Future

While his performance has looked stellar through grading, Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Doug Marone have been intentional about providing extra protection on Lomu's end of the line.

Often, a tight end will stay back to help block or chip Lomu's opponent before entering their route. When using added protection in the backfield, the running back has shadowed Lomu to assist the rookie.

watch caleb lomu on number 2 overall pick david bailey pic.twitter.com/Su8dsyKu7F — MayeIsKing (@MayeIsKing_) October 18, 2026

This blocking scheme isn't because the Patriots don't have confidence in their first-round pick, but can be attributed to the strength in second-year linemen Campbell and the stellar season he's having so far. It also doesn't hurt to build Lomu's confidence by giving him opportunities to win his pass blocking reps.

Head coach Mike Vrabel shared after Sunday's game, "I hate when guys get injured, but I also understand that on the other side of that, there's an opportunity."

He also said, "You never know what's going to happen in this league, and we talk about it all the time, preparing for the journey. When guys get their chance, they go in there and perform."

So far, Lomu has taken advantage of his opportunities and performed at a high level. With injuries continuing the plague the offensive line, the rookie tackle will be an important part of the success the Patriots hope to acheive in 2026.

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