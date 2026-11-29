5 Patriots to Watch in Battle of Backups vs. Chargers
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The New England Patriots may need all hands on deck when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
New England is down starting quarterback Drake Maye, its top two receivers, and sits at just a 5-5 record on the outskirts of the playoffs. So, in a must-win game to keep postseason hopes alive, here are five players to keep an eye on for the Patriots against the Chargers.
QB Tommy DeVito
DeVito, of course, is the easy pick for the most important player New England has on Sunday. The 28-year-old is getting his first start of the season following Maye's reported fractured fibula. Last time out against the Detroit Lions, DeVito played in all but the first drive of the game. He finished 12/24 passing for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
"They want me to be me," DeVito said Tuesday when asked what the coaching staff's message has been to him. "They want me to be me, no matter how much of that New Jersey ego, lingo, whatever I got going on, whatever kind of energy and just how I play, don't be somebody that you're not. I'm not gonna try to be Drake Maye, I'm not gonna try to be anybody else, I'm gonna be myself because ultimately that's what gave me the opportunity to be in this position."
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
With DeVito under center, Stevenson may be forced to step up in a number of different ways. Most obvious, New England is likely to establish the run early to bring pressure off of DeVito. To add on, however, Stevenson's excellence as a pass blocker will be pivotal against a strong Los Angeles front seven.
Plus, the 28-year-old has the third-most receptions on the Patriots this season with 27. That workload may increase even more as a safety blanket for DeVito.
OT Will Campbell
With a new quarterback under center, the Patriots will need Campbell and the entire offensive line to step up to help prevent DeVito from panicking early in his first start of the season. Fortunately for New England, Los Angeles is tied for last place in the NFL with just 16 sacks this year. Even so, the Chargers have brought plenty of disruption this season.
"This is a very physical front seven," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. "They have a lot of disruptive players. And look, we just got done playing, it's not exactly the same group but it's close to the group that we played in January. And that wasn't easy."
DT Milton Williams
The Chargers rushing attack has found its footing over the previous three weeks, a trend which Williams will have to play a major role in ending. Los Angeles has averaged 152 yards on the ground over its last three games.
That development is largely thanks to running back Omarion Hampton, who has gotten at least 13 carries in each of those last three games.
"Physical runner," Vrabel said Tuesday when asked about Hampton. "He's got good contact balance. He breaks tackles. Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion. And then obviously Mike does a great job with formation, shift and motion, and Omarion plays up that looks similar."
K Andy Borregales
Realistically speaking, it is not going to be easy for New England to put points on the board. Despite Los Angeles averaging the eighth-most points per game in the NFL (26.6), the Patriots quarterback situation is likely to be too much to overcome.
Therefore, New England's best opportunity to somehow win this game is a combination of perfection off Borregales' foot, alongside defensive domination. If the Patriots can force a couple of turnovers off of Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and if Borregales can knock a handful of field goals through the uprights, they might have a chance at a win.
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Zac Ventola is a beat writer for Patriots On SI. As a Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University, Zac has gained experience both on-air and in production through organizations such as CitrusTV and WAER 88.3 FM. He has covered events including the Senior Bowl and Patriots Training Camp before officially joining On SI in 2026.Follow ZacVentola