The New England Patriots may need all hands on deck when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

New England is down starting quarterback Drake Maye, its top two receivers, and sits at just a 5-5 record on the outskirts of the playoffs. So, in a must-win game to keep postseason hopes alive, here are five players to keep an eye on for the Patriots against the Chargers.

QB Tommy DeVito

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws against Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVito, of course, is the easy pick for the most important player New England has on Sunday. The 28-year-old is getting his first start of the season following Maye's reported fractured fibula. Last time out against the Detroit Lions, DeVito played in all but the first drive of the game. He finished 12/24 passing for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"They want me to be me," DeVito said Tuesday when asked what the coaching staff's message has been to him. "They want me to be me, no matter how much of that New Jersey ego, lingo, whatever I got going on, whatever kind of energy and just how I play, don't be somebody that you're not. I'm not gonna try to be Drake Maye, I'm not gonna try to be anybody else, I'm gonna be myself because ultimately that's what gave me the opportunity to be in this position."

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) makes a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With DeVito under center, Stevenson may be forced to step up in a number of different ways. Most obvious, New England is likely to establish the run early to bring pressure off of DeVito. To add on, however, Stevenson's excellence as a pass blocker will be pivotal against a strong Los Angeles front seven.

Plus, the 28-year-old has the third-most receptions on the Patriots this season with 27. That workload may increase even more as a safety blanket for DeVito.

OT Will Campbell

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a new quarterback under center, the Patriots will need Campbell and the entire offensive line to step up to help prevent DeVito from panicking early in his first start of the season. Fortunately for New England, Los Angeles is tied for last place in the NFL with just 16 sacks this year. Even so, the Chargers have brought plenty of disruption this season.

"This is a very physical front seven," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. "They have a lot of disruptive players. And look, we just got done playing, it's not exactly the same group but it's close to the group that we played in January. And that wasn't easy."

DT Milton Williams

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers rushing attack has found its footing over the previous three weeks, a trend which Williams will have to play a major role in ending. Los Angeles has averaged 152 yards on the ground over its last three games.

That development is largely thanks to running back Omarion Hampton, who has gotten at least 13 carries in each of those last three games.

"Physical runner," Vrabel said Tuesday when asked about Hampton. "He's got good contact balance. He breaks tackles. Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion. And then obviously Mike does a great job with formation, shift and motion, and Omarion plays up that looks similar."

K Andy Borregales

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Realistically speaking, it is not going to be easy for New England to put points on the board. Despite Los Angeles averaging the eighth-most points per game in the NFL (26.6), the Patriots quarterback situation is likely to be too much to overcome.

Therefore, New England's best opportunity to somehow win this game is a combination of perfection off Borregales' foot, alongside defensive domination. If the Patriots can force a couple of turnovers off of Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and if Borregales can knock a handful of field goals through the uprights, they might have a chance at a win.

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