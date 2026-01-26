Terry Bradshaw Stunned Fox NFL Crew With Confusing NFC Championship Halftime Moment

Terry Bradshaw left his co-hosts stunned during halftime of the NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Host Curt Menefee set up a clip related to the AFC championship game that had happened earlier in the day and when it ended Bradshaw immediately started talking about how well Sam Darnold was playing.

Menefee set up the clip by saying that Christian Gonzalez had spoken with Kristina Pink. Less than 30 seconds later the clip ended and as soon as the broadcast returned to the desk, Bradshaw made a point about Darnold that was in no way related to what they had just shown.

Menefee, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all laughed with Long putting his hand on Bradshaw's arm while Strahan tried to get things back on track as they headed to commercial.

"You know what," said Bradshaw. "Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half. Klint Kubiak the offensive coordinator for Seattle, I think he said 'Oh, I can trust him with the football today.' 209 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half. Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle."

"Yeah, I mean. He is," said Strahan. "We thought we were talking about the first game, but it's OK."

This was not the first time Bradshaw surprised his co-hosts. During a pregame show in October he confused everyone with a story about thinking he was texting Andy Reid, but it was actually someone trying to sell him pigs. And back in 2024 he had a very confusing bit about voodoo. Clearly the guys at the desk still love him, even if he does make some strange choices.

Ahead of last year's Super Bowl Bradshaw revealed that he had two years left on his current Fox deal, but he if he stuck around until the network's next Super Bowl broadcast (Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029), he'd be 80 and then he'd retire.

