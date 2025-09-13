SI

Quinshon Judkins: Browns Rookie RB Slated to Make NFL Debut in Week 2

Blake Silverman

Quinshon Judkins will reportedly make his NFL debut for the Browns in Week 2
Quinshon Judkins will reportedly make his NFL debut for the Browns in Week 2 / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a week after coming to terms on his rookie contract with the Browns, Quinshon Judkins appears ready to make his NFL debut.

According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland activated Judkins ahead of their Week 2 game in Baltimore Sunday against the Ravens. The rookie running back practiced with the team late this week for the first time since mandatory minicamp in June, also according to ESPN.

The Ohio State product was the last 2025 draft pick to sign his rookie deal as he faced a legal issue. Last month, prosecutors declined to charge Judkins after he was arrested in July on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater reported that the case was declined due to various factors, including "late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses."

Although the matter is resolved legally, the situation remains under league review per ESPN, however he is eligible to play Sunday. Judkins was drafted early in the second round of April's draft with the No. 36 pick. He helped lead the Buckeyes' backfield alongside Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson last season on their way to a national championship. Judkins found the end zone three times in Ohio State's College Football Playoff national championship game win over Notre Dame.

At the next level, he appears primed for a big role as the Browns rushed for just 49 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL