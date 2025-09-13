Quinshon Judkins: Browns Rookie RB Slated to Make NFL Debut in Week 2
Just a week after coming to terms on his rookie contract with the Browns, Quinshon Judkins appears ready to make his NFL debut.
According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland activated Judkins ahead of their Week 2 game in Baltimore Sunday against the Ravens. The rookie running back practiced with the team late this week for the first time since mandatory minicamp in June, also according to ESPN.
The Ohio State product was the last 2025 draft pick to sign his rookie deal as he faced a legal issue. Last month, prosecutors declined to charge Judkins after he was arrested in July on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater reported that the case was declined due to various factors, including "late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses."
Although the matter is resolved legally, the situation remains under league review per ESPN, however he is eligible to play Sunday. Judkins was drafted early in the second round of April's draft with the No. 36 pick. He helped lead the Buckeyes' backfield alongside Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson last season on their way to a national championship. Judkins found the end zone three times in Ohio State's College Football Playoff national championship game win over Notre Dame.
At the next level, he appears primed for a big role as the Browns rushed for just 49 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Bengals.