BREAKING: Raiders Make Official Announcement on John Spytek
This will be Spytek’s 23rd season in the National Football League. He joins the Raiders after working in multiple capacities with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout nine seasons. Spytek specialized in player personnel decisions, serving as the Buccaneers’ director and vice president of player personnel, respectively, before being elevated to the assistant general manager position most recently.
During his nine seasons in Tampa, the Buccaneers have gone to the playoffs five times, won six playoff games, four NFC South titles and a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers six playoff wins in the last nine seasons are amongst the most playoff wins since 2016 of any team in the league.
It has been reported that Spytek was vital to the Buccaneers' personnel success over the last decade. He played a role in the Buccaneers drafting four players selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. These included some of the most notable Buccaneers over the years, such as CB Vernon Hargreaves, LB Devin White, T Tristan Wirfs, and RB Bucky Irving.
Spytek was also pivotal in drafting five players selected to a combined nine Pro Bowls. WR Chris Godwin, DT Vita Vea, White, Wirfs, and S Antonie Winfield Jr. also earned three AP All-Pro selections.
Spytek also played a role in more than a few successful free agent signings for the Buccaneers, including center Ryan Jensen, linebacker Shaq Barrett, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, and quarterback Baker Mayfield, while helping trade for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and TE Rob Gronkowski.
From 2019-20, the Buccaneers were the only team in the league to have multiple draft picks earn All-Rookie Team honors in consecutive seasons. In 2021, Spytek and the Buccaneers made history again, becoming the first team in the salary cap era to return all 22 starters from the Super Bowl LV championship team.
Before his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, Spytek was with the Denver Broncos for three seasons as their Southwest area scout before becoming a national scout after a season. During the three seasons, Spytek was with the team, the Broncos won 37 regular-season games and 42 overall games, including the Super Bowl.
It was the most wins by any team in the NFL over that span, culminating in a Super Bowl 50 victory following the 2015 season. Before his three-year stint in Denver, Spytek spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns as their director of college scouting.
The Raiders undoubtedly hired a general manager who has had success everywhere he has been and has legitimately earned the position. This, combined with his decades-long relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, should help the Raiders get going in the right direction.
