How Raiders' DL Will Hold Up vs. AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to compete in the AFC and make the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Las Vegas hired John Spytek as general manager and Pete Carroll as head coach, and they hope that duo can finally turn the Raiders into a winner.
Carroll and Spytek believed Patrick Graham was the best man for the job as defensive coordinator, keeping him on after Graham earned head coaching and other DC interviews.
They also re-signed defensive tackle Adam Butler and get Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby back healthy. The Raiders should be a dangerous defensive line if they can keep this group on the field.
But how will that group hold up against their AFC West rivals?
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their offensive line get handled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, signaling that they will likely make improvements to that group.
Their tackle situation was tough, as Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia struggled. The Chiefs traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, so we will see a new-look offensive line next season.
The Raiders will have to deal with Patrick Mahomes again, which is obviously not fun. However, if the Chiefs’ tackles let Las Vegas’ defenders chase him around, the defense will have a better shot at making plays.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a good offensive line, featuring two plus-tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. They also added former Raiders center Andre James to compete with Bradley Bozeman.
The Chargers’ offensive line still struggled at times last season, so a healthy Raiders’ defensive line could get after Justin Herbert. Los Angeles also added Najee Harris, a solid running back who could give the Raiders problems.
The Denver Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. They were named the best unit in the league by Pro Football Network.
The Raiders may struggle to get after Bo Nix behind Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles. However, a healthy Raiders group may be different.
If the Raiders let Nix sit in the pocket and find his receivers, they will struggle twice a season against Denver.
The AFC West has some of the best teams in the NFL because of how good their offensive lines are.
But a healthy Raiders’ defensive line gives them a chance to compete with all three.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.