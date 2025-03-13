Raiders' Crosby Shares Thoughts on Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have been through an eventful first few days of the free agency period.
Las Vegas has brought back a few players while also letting several starters go. Given the new regime, it is not surprising that so many regular contributors have left.
The Raiders have added Jeremy Chinn, Eric Stokes, Elandon Roberts and Lonnie Johnson Jr. while bringing back Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler. They have let Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, and Robert Spillane join new teams.
One player who isn’t going anywhere is Maxx Crosby, who signed a three-year extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
As the franchise’s leader, Crosby spoke about the Raiders’ free-agency activity on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“There’s still more to come, I’m assuming,” he said. “But it was awesome to see Malcolm. Bro, I was – the first thing I told him, I was like, ‘Bring Malc back. Bring AB back.’ So, having both those guys back on the D-Line, that’s going to be freaking huge, bro. Both those dudes are absolute dogs, some of the best teammates I’ve had, period, since I’ve been in the league. Love those dudes like my brothers. So, having them both back, seeing Adam Butler get a bag, a three-year extension, that’s major for him and his family, and we get to continue cooking.
Malcolm, unfortunately, we know what happened, he got hurt before the season, but he was coming off a career year, and I think that kid’s future is so bright. I’m so excited for him to get back on the field and be on the opposite side of me.”
Crosby also gave his thoughts on the Raiders’ newest safety addition.
“Jeremy Chinn, this dude is a specimen,” he said. “He’s one of the most freakish athletes in the league. I had multiple people hit me up immediately like, ‘Yo, this dude is all about ball. He’s about the right s—. You’re going to love him.’ That immediately got me fired up. I got to FaceTime him; I think he was doing a workout or something, he had a full sweat going when I called him. So, just a testament to the type of guys we’re bringing in.”
Crosby continued to rave about Chinn’s versatility and how the Raiders can use him in their defensive scheme.
The offseason has been exciting for the Silver and Black, and there are still plenty of days ahead for the team to make more moves.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
