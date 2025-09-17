5 Observations From Raiders' Defense After Chargers Loss
Despite a double-digit loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the defenders who donned the Silver and Black on Monday Night did everything in their power to win. Here are five observations on their defense.
1. Patrick Graham is creating something special
While he may not have all the right parts and while the defense isn't close to being a complete product, Graham's defense stepped up again and for a Chargers offense that could operate without consequence due to their defense, the fact that the week after Justin Herbert re-introduced himself to the NFL, the Raiders' defense was able to stop the Chargers in the red zone on multiple occasions speaks volumes on Graham's work.
2. The Raiders need to satisfy Maxx Crosby
When Maxx Crosby is pretending to do a Euro-step at the end of a rivalry game, especially a rivalry game against the Chargers, when both Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh are the head coaches, it reveals a clear fact.
Crosby was over it to end the game, and while no man is more devoted to the cause, Crosby is human and a warrior. This offense needs to get rolling before Crosby has to reassess the state of his career.
3. The Raiders' linebacker room is grossly underrated
John Spytek isn't getting enough credit for the product that Germaine Pratt, Devin White, and Jamal Adams are putting out on the field. Three defenders, once considered among the best at their position, it appeared their days of being dependable producers were behind them.
What's a sign that the Raiders' culture is being restored? When they become a sanctuary for careers on the brink of ending, injecting new life and purpose into them while watching those aging veterans go for one last run that leaves a lasting impression on Raider Nation.
4. Tyree Wilson's usage needs to develop
The NFL has adopted "joker" roles for defenders who are able to do a variety of things. Those roles lead to different pass rush designs, pre-snap formations, and they confuse quarterbacks and coordinators alike.
Tyree Wilson is a pass defender. No doubt about it, but 14 total snaps is not good, and if the Raiders move him around to create isolated matchups in which his speed becomes a factor, we could see the first-rounder have a big impact in this defense.
5. The Defense needs to induce chaos
Oftentimes, Justin Herbert had too clean of a pocket to make throws. While holding the Chargers to 20 points in undoubtedly a win, there comes a point where Graham needs to attack, attack, attack.
