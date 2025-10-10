A Massive Mistake Has Come Back to Haunt the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders entered free agency this past offseason with more cap space than nearly any team in the National Football League. Although overspending or recklessly spending is not advised, there was one move the Raiders could have easily made that they did not.
Failing to make that move has had a ripple effect for the Raiders' defense, as the unit was ravaged in free agency. The Raiders' defense lost nearly half of its starters in free agency.
Raiders' Release
The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Germaine Pratt during training camp. The veteran linebacker was a solid addition in limited action with the Raiders, having played only a handful of games. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what the loss means.
"Coach [Pete Carroll] already talked about that. So, love having good players around, and is what it is when we make decisions,” Graham said.
"I'm looking forward to the defense just stepping up, just in general. The linebacker position, it's going to take all 11 out there. We'll see who's out there playing and things of that nature, but it's going to take a good effort to replace a good player like that."
The Raiders' Mistake
Of all the players the Raiders let go of, letting linebacker Divine Deablo walk in free agency was a mistake. Deablo had his issues, including staying healthy. However, when he was healthy, he was a unique talent as a former defensive back who transitioned to linebacker.
The Raiders made a similar move with Jamal Adams, but may not have needed Adams in that role had they kept Deablo. The Raiders signed Adams and Pratt to do many of the same things Deablo did more productively than either.
Although Deablo had injury issues, Pratt is no longer on the Raiders' roster, and Adams has more of an injury history than Deablo. Adams is also older. Their subsequent moves negated any reason the Raiders might have had for moving on from Deablo. Any reason but one, that is.
That one reason is money. The Raiders signed Pratt and Adams for a fraction of what Deablo signed for with the Atlanta Falcons. Still, Deablo's contract with Atlanta was well within the Raiders' means.
Atlanta spent the money, and Deablo is a critical part of what is becoming the best Falcons defense in the last decade or two. The Raiders did not pay an affordable price, and they still do not have a dependable replacement for Deablo.
The Raiders' defense has struggled with things it did not struggle with when Deablo was on the field.
