Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Reveals True Feelings on NFL Transition
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders believed they would be much farther along in their turnaround than they currently are. At 1-4, the Raiders must begin to lean on running back Ashton Jeanty more, as quarterback Geno Smith continues to struggle.
The Raiders' coaching staff does not want to overwork Jeanty, but they may not have a choice.
Watch Jeanty discuss his NFL transition below.
For a partial transcript of Jeanty's comments, read below.
Q: Does any part of you want the ball more in the red zone?
Jeanty: "No. I mean, whenever I get the ball, I just want to make the most of my opportunities, whether it's red zone, whether we're backed up, it doesn't matter. My opportunities will come when they come."
Q: Along those lines, how do you go, respectively, talking to the coaching staff to like, “Hey, stick with me. Let's kind of get me going to help the offense out?”
Jeanty: "I don't even think it's more of something that I have to say. I think it's just through the work I put in in practice, just showing my coaches that I'm consistent. And then come game time, whenever they do give me the ball, I make plays and show them that I'm a reliable person each and every single week."
Q: You had your longest reception on a wheel route. Just how did that feel to get the passing game going for you down the field, not just out of the flat?
Jeanty: "Definitely feels good, and I'm hoping to continue to build on that and keep showcasing my ability to catch the ball out the backfield."
Q: Have you noticed holes close up a little bit faster in the NFL than maybe they did at college?
Jeanty: "Yeah, most definitely. I mean, to me, that's like the biggest difference. You got to be able to process, make your read, put your foot in the ground and make that cut quick, because if you don't, it's gone."
Q: To that point, how do you balance it? How does that play into realizing that those holes do close up fast in the NFL?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I think when you get the ball, it's always about just reading the defense, reading what they're giving you. But once you see it, no hesitation, make a decision and get north and south."
Q: You love to run over people. You almost play with a linebacker mentality. But it's looked a couple times this year like you're at times thinking alright, I'm going to try to avoid some contact here. Is that just evolving and protecting your body?
Jeanty: "No, I think it was just more of the situation, of like, some situations, quite frankly, you just got to run the guy over. Backer fills the gap, got to run him over. But get out in space, making guys miss and trying to make a bigger play out of what I've gotten."
