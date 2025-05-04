John Spytek Deserves Praise for the Raiders' Infusion of Talent
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most productive drafts of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders added talent at several positions of need without overreaching.
Matt Miller of ESPN ranked the top 100 draft picks, with the Raiders landing four top 100 players. This is a commendable accomplishment for Spytek in his first offseason with the Raiders. He ranked Ashton Jeanty as the third-most talented player in the draft.
"Not only did Jeanty represent obvious value, but he also fills a team need. The Raiders' new brass -- coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly -- want a power running game, and Jeanty was the clear top back in the class. He'll be heavily featured as a runner and a receiver while bringing the culture Carroll wants to establish in Las Vegas," Miller said.
Defensive lineman JJ Pegues helps the Raiders solidify a thin group of defensive tackles. His versatility will surely come into play at one point or another for the Raiders. Miller ranked Pegues as the 73rd-best pick in the draft.
"Pegues played defensive tackle, fullback, and tight end at Ole Miss and was one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. He's also an impressive nose tackle, something the Raiders' roster was lacking," Miller said.
Miller believes the Raiders addressed a quiet need at wide receiver by selecting Jack Bech in the second round. Las Vegas adds Bech to an offense with Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and now Jeanty, which should open things up for Bech as a rookie.
Miller ranked Bech as the 84th-best pick in the draft.
"The Raiders had to find an outside receiver in this draft, and Bech has some of the nicest hands of any pass catcher in the class. He'll be a rookie starter thanks to his route-running prowess," Miller said.
Miller ranked cornerback Darien Porter as the 88th-best pick in this year's draft, as he has the size and skill set to be successful in the league. He will also have plenty of chances to prove himself on a Raiders defense that needs help at cornerback.
"Porter is a developmental cornerback with traits rarely found this late in the draft. The former wide receiver has elite 6-foot-4 length and the speed to be a man-coverage nightmare," Miller said.
