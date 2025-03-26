What are the Best Traits of Raiders RB Targets?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a running back. The Silver and Black finished dead last in rushing last season and one of the best ways they can go about fixing it, besides building an offensive line, it taking a ball carrier in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick compiled all of the superlatives for this draft's running backs, and it is no surprise to see that Boise State star Ashton Jeanty takes the top spot for a lot of traits. The rest are telling, however.
Best Long Speed: Jeanty
Chadwick: "Jeanty hit a top speed of 21.7 miles per hour last year according to our player-tracking data, the fastest of any running back in this draft class and third in the nation overall. He also had nine plays where he hit at least 20 miles per hour, second among FBS tailbacks. "
Best Balance: Jeanty
Chadwick: "Jeanty bounces off tacklers like nobody else in recent memory. He broke 164 tackles last year on his runs and receptions in 2024, which led all FBS backs and is the most in the PFF College era. He also led the nation last year with 106 total forced missed tackles."
Best Footwork: RJ Harvey, UCF
Chadwick: "While he lacks top-end speed, Harvey is still effective at breaking tackles thanks to his quick feet. His 211 forced missed tackles since 2022 are fourth among FBS running backs."
Best Vision: Jeanty
Chadwick: "Jeanty can work in a gap or zone scheme because of his elite vision. His 96.5 career rushing grade on zone runs is the best in America while his 96.6 grade on gap runs is second to only Bijan Robinson. Jeanty’s 99.9 career rushing grade is the best in PFF College history.
Best Elusiveness: Jeanty
Chadwick: "Jeanty is the most elusive back PFF has ever seen in college, both as a runner and receiver. Not only did he have the most total forced missed tackles over the past two seasons, but he led the nation in forced missed tackles per carry (40%) and forced missed tackles per reception (54%) since 2023."
Best Short-Yardage: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Chadwick: "If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span."
Best Pass-Catcher: Skattebo
Chadwick: "Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space."
Most Determined Runner: Skattebo
Chadwick: "Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs."
