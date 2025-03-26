Raiders Set to Find Long-Term Solution for Nagging Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason desperately seeking a clean slate after a bumpy past two seasons that saw them feature two different head coaches, four different offensive coordinators, five different starting quarterbacks, and four different starting running backs.
For the past two seasons, the Raiders have had their fair share of issues on the offensive side of the ball. Their lack of consistent play from the quarterback position receives most of the attention. However, their ground game also led to many issues for their inept offense.
Two seasons ago, the Raiders produced the third-worst ground game of any team in the National Football League with Josh Jacobs leading the way for most of the season. This past season, they finished worst in the league on the ground, with a running back-by-committee approach.
Las Vegas' inability to run the ball made their offense one-dimensional and painfully predictable over the past two seasons. Their record over that span resulted from an offense with lousy quarterback play and a nonexistent ground game. The Raiders may change that this offseason.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team recently released his mock draft with first-round predictions for every team in the National Football League. After multiple seasons struggling to run the ball, Crabbs believes the Raiders will secure a long-term answer for their running back position.
"Las Vegas has set the table for Geno Smith quite nicely here in 2025, thanks to their work along the offensive line in years past. Now, they're a team as well-prepped as any to add one of the best overall players in the class despite his positional value," Crabbs said.
"Jeanty running behind the Raiders' front line with Smith's big arm in play suddenly makes Las Vegas a tough draw to defend."
The Raiders have a rich history filled with some of the best running backs in NFL history. While they would love to add another back to that group, they only need to produce a serviceable ground game.
Las Vegas fixing their ground game and adding Geno Smith could spark the Raiders' struggling offense next season. Time will tell what the Raiders decide to do.
