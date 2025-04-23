Analyst Thinks Raiders Should Avoid Jeanty
Ever since the Las Vegas Raiders made the trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason, experts have changed the Raiders first-round pick from quarterback to a running back. And the heavy favorite that they have on a lot of mock drafts is the Silver and Black taking Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
It makes a whole lot of sense for the Raiders to take Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders biggest need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday is a running back. The Raiders run game last season was the worst in the league. They could not get anything from their backfield, no matter what they changed.
Now with new head coach Pete Carroll, who likes running the ball, Jeanty would be the right fit for the Raiders in the first round.
Jeanty had one of the best seasons as a college running back in history last year. He led his small school, Boise State, to the college football playoffs and was a Heisman finalist. And with the running back position being a the top last season in the NFL, Jeanty is on top of a lot of draft boards.
But one analyst believes that it will be a mistake for the Raiders to take Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
"Not a knock on Jeanty, he is probably the best, certainly at running back in the draft," said Craig Carton on Breakfast Ball on FOX Sports. "But when I say Raiders, do either of you say, man if they just had a running back, they would compete for a division title? No."
"If you told me there is a bunch of bad a** guaranteed 10-year Pro Bowl left tackle, I would take him. Because from a value standpoint, how much better is Jeanty and I think he is great ... than the next three best running backs in this draft. And when I view the Raiders man, I am saying to myself, they need a lot of help everywhere."
"You have a running back in Josh Jacobs, you had an all-world wide receiver in Davante Adams, and you had a very competent veteran quarterback in Carr and you did not win a single playoff game."
