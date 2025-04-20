Raiders' Potential Draft Target Talks Visit
The Las Vegas Raiders will be selecting the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. The heavy favorite to get selected by the Raiders in the first round is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. He is the top running back prospect in this year's class, and many experts think he will be a member of the Silver and Black come draft night.
Jeanty had a great college season last year. He was the best back in the country, helping his team reach the college football playoffs and was a Heisman finalist.
The Raiders are linked to Jeanty not only because the running back position is one of the team's biggest needs on draft night but because Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to be a run first team. Jeanty will give the Raiders a much needed boost out of the backfield next season and will be ready to start as a rookie for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders hosted Jeanty earlier this week in a pre-draft visit and this is what Jeanty had to say about his time with the Raiders.
"On my 30-day visit with the Raiders, they had us playing golf at Top Golf, but I know they were scouting us to see who had a good swing or not, I know they were," said Ashton Jeanty on The Pat McAfee Show. "There was a group of us ... Yeah, relationships are important, especially with those guys you are going to battle with on the field."
Jeanty was also asked if he is player that likes to talk trash when he is competing.
"It depends on who is playing. If it is somebody who talks trash, then I am going to talk back. But golf, I am not talking trash, because I am not good."
Jeanty has said before that we would like to play for the Silver and Black.
“Great organization,” said Jeanty on Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces, and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.