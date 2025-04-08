Raiders Hosting Top RB Prospect This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are not officially on the clock yet but soon they will be. With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner the Silver and Black will be finalizing their final drafts plans soon. The Raiders will begin the draft with the sixth overall pick and will have most of their picks coming at the top of each round.
The new regime that features veteran head coach Pete Carroll and first-year general manager John Spytek will be drafting their first class as members of the Raiders organization.
They will look to have a good draft class. If they do, it will give the Raider back-to-back years with good draft classes. Something we have not seen with the Silver and Black in a long time.
One Raiders prospect is now the favorite to land with the team come next month.Top running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State is projected to land by many with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders will get to know Jeanty better as they are set to host the Heisman finalist this week in Las Vegas. This will be a great chance to see what he is all about and if he is a good fit for what Carroll and Spytek are trying to do in Las Vegas. The Raiders need a running back and the team can have their future back in the building sooner than later.
"From The Insiders on NFL Network: The Raiders are hosting RB prospect Ashton Jeanty this week, a pick their fans would enjoy," said NFL Senior National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
“Great organization,” said Jeanty on Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces, and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”
Another reason why Jeanty is the favorite to land in Las Vegas is because we know that Carroll likes running the ball and it will give new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith a run game and will not put all the pressure on him. If the Raiders want Jeanty he will most likely be their at No. 6.
