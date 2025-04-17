Who Does Raider Nation Think the Team Will Select at No. 6?
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon be on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. Next week the Silver and Black will start off their draft with the sixth overall pick. At number six, the Raiders can find another great draft talent that will be a building block for years to come. There are many unknowns on who the Raiders will select with that pick, and it is going to be interest to see who they take.
The Raiders with picking up a quarterback in the offseason, now have many options with their first-round pick and have flexibility. It is also not out of the question that the team can trade back in the draft and add more draft capital in the later rounds.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are looking to give the organization and Raider Nation a good draft class as it will be their first as members of the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation on who they think the team will end up taking with the sixth overall pick.
"I think we take Jeanty over Spytek’s better judgment with Walker rated higher and still on the board. Comes down to a choice between stacking the Defense or helping make the QB’s job easier. My guess is they choose the latter if they stay at 6, but I suspect they trade back," said one fan.
"I think raiders trade down, get extra 2nd and 3rd round picks and likely draft a lineman, maybe Zabel in mid to late first round," said another fan about the Raiders trading down.
Some fans want to see the Raiders trade down because they see the Raiders being more than just one position away from being contenders.
"With the 6th pick in the two thousand twenty five NFL Draft, The Las Vegas Raiders select, Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State!," added a member of Raider Nation.
Jeanty is now the favorite to be draft by the Raiders at No. 6 after trading for Geno Smith.
Jalon Walker will fill the big need in the middle of the defense at the linebacker position, if the Raiders take him in the first round.
"I really think we going DB or Lineman. I think Pete and Spytek both have zero track record of top 10 RB. I’d say it’s most likely a trade back and Johnson or Baron and if not them then Campbell, Membu, or Banks (trade back). Sleeper Mason Graham if he falls," said one fan.
The Raiders have plenty of options, they just have to be sold on the player they end up selecting in the first round.
