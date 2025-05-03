Jeanty's Success Will Impact More than the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, giving Raiders head coach Pete Carroll a standout running back to help lighten the load on Geno Smith and the rest of the offense.
Jeanty's addition should change the Raiders and could change the National Football League. With Jeanty, the Raiders could help restore value to the running back position. This is especially true if the talented running back has a successful first couple of seasons.
Las Vegas has significantly invested in the running back position by drafting Jeanty. Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports analyzed the Raiders' decision to draft a running back as high as they did, in a league that has devalued running backs on and off the field over the past decade.
"Drafting Jeanty sixth overall was expensive but not wild. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson eighth two years ago, and before Barkley’s second pick in 2018, the Dallas Cowboys took Ezekiel Elliott fourth in 2016," Epstein said.
"Drafting running backs highly happens, if less often than in earlier NFL history. But the devaluation, some say, comes more on the later contract consideration of wear and tear than it does on the value of a rookie running back."
Epstein shared one executive's guess that running backs contribute significantly more during their first contract in the league than any other position. This will likely substantially impact the Raiders when Jeanty's rookie deal ends.
“RBs contribute more their first 4-5 years than many other positions,” one NFC executive said. “The fifth-year option will be worthwhile. Just think it’s tricky because in all likelihood don’t want to be extending him after then.”
Epstein noted that every team handles things differently, making Jeanty's second potential contract with the team a huge question mark for the Raiders to answer down the road. Las Vegas will either have to double down on Jeanty, trade him, or potentially lose him in free agency.
"Those second-contract considerations have deeply influenced first-round draft trends. Club draft philosophies factor in myriad data points, from roster gaps to relative position depth in the draft class to salary cap considerations," Epsten said.
