Top Prospect Calls Raiders "A Great Organization"
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled over the years to put a good product together on the field and for Raider Nation. The Silver and Black have also struggled to find stability in many different areas. In the front office, coaching staff, players, and results.
Next season the Raiders will have a new head coach, and Pete Carroll as well. Carroll and general manager John Spytek are part of the latest Raiders regime. The Raiders have had plenty of turnaround since coming to Las Vegas in 2020. They are hoping the pairing of the new regime will be here for a long time.
Carroll and Spytek have put together a good offseason and a good free agency class. The Raiders have turned things around in their organization a little bit in terms of players wanting to come to play for the Silver and Black.
That was not always the case for the franchise. The Raiders' new regime is made of proven winners in the league and they know how to get organizations going in the right direction.
Now, with the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, the Raiders are putting together their final draft board together. The key for the Raiders in this draft, is going to be who they take with the sixth overall pick. There options are open and they can get better with that pick next season.
One Raiders prospect is now the favorite to land with the team come next month. Top running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State is projected to land by many with the Silver and Black. Jeanty seems to like the fact that he can be drafted by the team. Jeanty gave the Raiders organization a great compliment.
“Great organization,” said Jeanty on Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces, and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”
The Raiders need a running back and Jeanty can be there lead back next season. Carroll likes to run the ball on his teams. Jeanty can be that for him and give the Raiders the back they did not have all of last season.
