Ashton Jeanty Reveals Mindset After Tough Raiders Start
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick, as they wisely figured he would make an impact on their ground game. So far, it has been tough sledding for Jeanty.
Jeanty spoke on Wednesday before practice.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: The defensive line, they’re all playing a lot of different positions, with Leki Fotu coming in and Adam Butler coming in and out of position, Maxx Crosby even dropping out of coverage, a lot of rotation. Are you still trying to figure out what you want that defensive line to look, or are you just doing anything to combat the offense?
Coach Carroll: "We're still evaluating the strengths and making sure that we're zeroing in on that. But yeah, we're going to continue to move our guys. We like the uniqueness that the guys bring, and so we're trying to put them in those positions as much as possible and try to make it hard on your opponent so they're not certain what we're doing. I think Maxx [Crosby] played a terrific game again. I think you're going to see he got a sack in that game that we turned in on a scramble.
"Did you guys notice that? That's a sack that Maxx made, but he also was a factor on a number of plays. And coming from different spots, I really like using Maxx in multiple ways because he's such a sudden football player that putting him on different guys, and they have to see that for the first time, and he can make some things happen that other guys don't. So, the fumble play, which is a caused fumble, too, in my opinion, he didn't get credit for, it's phenomenal football play under the circumstances of the game as well. And phenomenal anyway. But I think if we can continue to move him, it really plays to our strengths, so we'll try to keep doing that."
Q: 14 snaps for Tyree Wilson, was that just kind of the nature of the game, how the game played out?
Coach Carroll: "They had big drives, we had an 11-minute drive in the game, and then they come back with seven. They go seven, we go 11.
“There's not many series in the game, so it kind of squelches the rotations a bit. But T [Tyree Wilson] will play more. We love what he's doing, he's really grown and become a part of it and all, but we'd like him to get more than 14."
