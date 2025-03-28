NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Make Obvious Choice with RB
The Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty have been linked across many mock drafts; he is the most mocked player to them in the draft. At this point, it almost feels like a guarantee that he'll be rocking the Silver and Black next season for his NFL debut.
It's a decision the Raiders don't want to overthink when picking number sixth overall. They have a clear need for the position, and they draft a generational prospect to fill that need. Raheem Mostert's signing isn't going to be enough to revamp their rushing attack completely.
It just feels like such an easy choice to make, the only way I don't see it happening is if Shedeur Sanders falls out of the top five, in which case it would make sense to target Sanders as their potential franchise quarterback. Geno Smith can only hold up for so long.
However, even in some mock drafts where Sanders falls, it doesn't affect the Raider's decision, and they roll with Jeanty anyway. Despite having a relatively quiet Pro Day, general manager John Spytek of the Raiders was one of the earliest people there and one of the last people out, indicating that they are sold on the Boise State prospect.
Charles Davis is an NFL Media analyst and in his second iteration of a mock draft, he goes with the obvious choice and predicts the Raiders will select Jeanty. This differs from his first version, which had them taking Mason Graham instead.
"This pick almost feels like chalk. The best running back in the draft lands on a team led by Pete 'run it and let's play great defense' Carroll?! Perhaps the Raiders’ new head coach envisions a Marshawn Lynch type of impact when he watches Jeanty's tape", said Davis.
The Raiders have already invested a lot of talent and assets into their defense, the only thing they have to hope for is that it'll remain healthy for the duration of the season. Picking Jeanty would establish the foundations for playing complimentary football in Las Vegas, something that hasn't been done in the past couple of seasons.
