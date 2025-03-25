Boise State Star Most Linked to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and with that, a decision that could shape their franchise for the next couple of years. They are already a team that has improved greatly in free agency and are on an upward trajectory.
There are arguments to be made about whether the Raiders should lean on defense or offense with their draft pick, as they need improvements on both sides of the ball. Whatever side they decide to help out on, they have to hit on it.
The Raiders cannot afford to whiff on their pick, as they hope to be successful in the next couple of years. They traded for Geno Smith, which means they should at least win more than four games. They might not have another chance to draft so high; they have to make the most of it.
Pro Football Focus published an article that goes over what prospects are most linked to NFL teams via their mock draft simulator. For the Raiders, the prospect most likely to be drafted by them is Ashton Jeanty.
"Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme"
Jeanty would change the outlook for next season and for the Raider's future as well. They signed Raheem Mostert out of free agency, but it's not every year they're going to have an opportunity to draft a generational talent.
While their wide receiver room needs retooling, the same can be said about their ground game. Jeanty provides their offense a different complexion along with their passing game, which should be better next season through increased targets coming towards Brock Bowers.
Jeanty would provide some spark and excitement to their running back room, which hasn't been around since Josh Jacobs' 2022 season. This team indeed needs talent everywhere across their roster, but if they want a surefire star in the NFL, Jeanty should be the prospect they target.
Picking him would also add to their offense and set themselves up as an ideal destination for quarterbacks in the future. They'd have one of the best tight ends and a running back that's generational, that's a very quarterback-friendly roster.
