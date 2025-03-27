Does Jeanty’s Quiet Pro Day Affect Raiders Decision?
Ashton Jeanty is a prospect who's been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders many times across multiple mock drafts and websites. They are in a prime position to revamp their ground game ahead of a season where they should drastically improve.
Jeanty opted not to show many of his talents at the NFL combine, believing that the tape he showed during the season was enough for NFL teams to know he was legit. Honestly, it is a fair attitude to have after running for 2,600 yards last year.
Boise State had its Pro Day, and once again, Jeanty opted not to do too much. He worked on a little bit of drills but didn't do anything to drastically hurt or improve his draft stock whatsoever. It's the safe move to make, but could this affect the Raider's decision to draft him sixth overall?
General manager John Spytek was one of the first attendees to the Pro Day in hopes of looking at his potential draft pick to demonstrate something less than a month away from the NFL draft. Unfortunately, Jeanty didn't participate in most of the major drills.
However, he was able to demonstrate some of his versatility as a receiving back, something he didn't do all that often last year with the Boise State Broncos. Despite not participating in the cone drills or 40-yard dash, it looked like Spytek stayed all the way through, and it was successful.
Drafting Jeanty would be a step in the right direction for the franchise, which is desperate for a season with playoff implications. Jeanty, alongside Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, would revolutionize this offense, and demoting Mostert to a backup makes him one of the best backups across the league.
His Pro Day wasn't as eventful as one would hope, but ultimately, I don't think it'll factor into the Raider's decision-making when they're on the clock. This doesn't guarantee they will select Jeanty with their pick, but it gives even more stock to the many mock drafts predicting they will.
The Raiders would be beside themselves if they allowed a generational talent such as Jeanty to pass them by. They won't get another chance at a player like this, or at least that's what they're hoping for, and Jeanty can shape their offense for many years to come.
