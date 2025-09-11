Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Sets Record Straight Ahead of MNF
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. It will be the Raiders' first home game of the season and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's first appearance in a primetime game as a professional.
The rookie running back looks to have a productive Week 2.
Jeanty spoke to the media before practice on Thursday.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke following Sunday's game. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: From the defensive point of view, felt like the D-line really was ramping up as the game got going, which complemented the young guys in the secondary, and felt like it was all rolling. I'm curious of your vantage point, is that how you saw it? How does that translate as the season goes on?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think we did a really nice job on third downs and got a lot of good short yardage play too and forced fourth down attempts and stuff. There were some successes there. We didn't get the ball as much as we needed to and intended to, but the guys really could feel what was happening. They could feel the game shifting, and they elevated as that occurred. And that's about finishing and getting in the finished mode.
“And the guys really continued to improve as the game went on. I thought we played out the last six minutes of the game well, and we're in good command of what was happening. And they were having fun. It was a fun finish because you could see this was our game to win on defense.
Just don't let them score and we got it. And so, we give up three points right at the very end there in the second half. That's a great showing for those guys. And it does, really, there's no doubt, it adds to your confidence. And we'll go, if we're going to be really effective, we're going to have to develop that, the mentality that does go along with being confident."
Q: They missed the field goal at the end of the first half, your team, but the way that they were able to have the attention to detail and hurry up and get actual attempt off for Daniel Carson, what do you think about that?
Coach Carroll: "We've been working really hard at that. You guys don't see that in practice. We do a lot of that in walk thru. But we worked really hard at that. That felt very normal. That was just like how we do it. And unfortunately, what was it, 58 or something? So, we’d like to get another six or eight yards out of that thing. That's a very difficult attempt, but the way they handled it was really well done, yeah, and I'm proud that we've worked hard to get there. We were working on this stuff all the way back in the springtime. So, that was very normal for him."
