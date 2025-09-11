Examining Biggest Storyline of Raiders' MNF Duel vs. Chargers
After an impressive Week 1 win, the Las Vegas Raiders return home to face a team that dominated them twice last season. The Raiders' Week 2 primetime AFC West matchup is the perfect opportunity for Las Vegas to show even more progress and string two consecutive wins together.
Monday's Biggest Storylines
The Raiders have a chance to get off to an even better start to the season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes the biggest storyline of Monday night's game will be the quarterback battle.
Both Geno Smith and Justin Herbert are coming off solid Week 1 games. Both will need another one in order to leave Allegiant Stadium with a win Monday night.
"Despite both teams spending first-round picks at the running back position this offseason, it was the Chargers' and Raiders' passing games that shined in Week 1. Both Herbert (81.6, sixth) and Smith (80.1, seventh) finished in the top eight in PFF passing grade and the top five in yards per attempt. Their offenses also posted top-six marks in EPA per dropback. That sets up what could be an air show with both passers slinging it downfield," Cameron said.
Following the Raiders' Week 1 win, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith, a quarterback he has many years of experience with. Few coaches in the National Football League, if any, know Smith more intimately than Carroll does.
“He's never just gone to one guy or the other guy, and he's always just taken what the offense gives you. And I think that was a good example of it. Somebody said was this a breakout game for him, it wasn't at all. That's how Geno [Smith] plays – 70.0 percent, 300-something, whatever. That's how he plays, and he'll have bigger games going forward," Carroll said.
"But we really liked the way he played. And I think he was like 13-for-15 or something in the second half. And he was a little tight and you could tell when he was moving around, had a little tightness in his hammy or something, and he was fine. He was fine, and he was just on it, and it was a great finish for him, too."
