Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders Are the Perfect Match
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their most pressing need heading into next season and took another step towards building a complete roster. After subpar results over the past couple of seasons, the Raiders have addressed significant needs.
Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith a few weeks ago and added running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Those two moves added the Raiders breathing to the NFL Draft.
"I'd like to add to that we're really excited about the running game and doing a great job of being committed, and in order to have the opportunity to find such a dynamic player to add to all of that, it just fIt's just right," Carroll said at the team's press conference that followed the first round.
Jeanty expressed his excitement about joining the Raiders and working with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Along with subpar play from Las Vegas' players, the coach has been subpar over the past two seasons, leading to mass changes earlier in the offseason.
The Raiders' previous two coaching staffs did not contain quality offensive coordinators. Las Vegas has had four different offensive coordinators over the past two seasons.
"I mean, first of all, I've got to shout out Mark Davis, the owner, [John] Spytek, the GM, Coach Pete Carroll, Running Backs Coach [Deland] McCullough. But my impression of it has been great. It's a great city. There's a lot of history in the Raiders building, a lot of amazing players that went through there, a lot of winning, and championships. So, I'm excited to go over there and be a part of that," Jeanty said.
Jeanty expressed his excitement about joining the Raiders, as he grew up a fan of Marshawn Lynch. He is also excited to work with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, a well-respected offensive mind who should help maximize Jeanty's talent.
"Yeah, I think he does a great job at getting everybody involved. And obviously using those running backs in the run game. And so I'm excited to go into that offensive scheme, and I think they'll use me to the best of my abilities," Jeanty said.
