Where the Raiders' Favorite Top Targets Land on Big Board
The Las Vegas Raiders can draft on either side of the ball with their No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Names like Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, and Shedeur Sanders are among the most commonly mocked offensive names. Defensively it is Mason Graham, his Michigan teammate Will Johnson, or a multitude of others.
A recent Pro Football Focus big board dropped and Trevor Sikkema ranked and wrote evaluations of the Raiders' favorite targets.
No. 2 Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Sikkema: "It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick."
No. 3 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Sikkema: "McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft."
No. 4 Mason Graham, DI, Michigan
Sikkema: "Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front."
No. 5 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Sikkema: "Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme."
No. 6 Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Sikkema: "Campbell is an offensive lineman’s offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line."
No. 14 Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Sikkema: "Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
No. 47 Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sikkema: "Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure."
