Why It's Foolish for Raiders to Pass on Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start the Pete Carroll-John Spytek era on the right note.
By landing a superstar in the 2025 NFL Draft, they will endear themselves to fans and give them something to come to Allegiant Stadium for. The Raiders have needed a spark on the football field and to their culture for quite some time.
That spark comes in the form of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is considered to be far and away the best back in the class and one of the best players overall. He should be available on the board when the Raiders pick at No. 6 overall.
If Jeanty is on the board and the Raiders do not go with him, they would be making a massive mistake.
Jeanty has everything a team would want in a franchise running back. He is not the biggest back, but he is strong and tough to tackle.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up finished with the second-most rushing yards in a single season behind Barry Sanders this season (2,601), leading the Broncos to a College Football Playoff appearance. He would immediately give the Raiders’ lackluster rushing attack a spark.
The Raiders may have more pressing needs, but nothing would improve the offense and morale amongst fans than drafting Jeanty. They could go with a sensible pick like Mason Graham if he is available or Tetairoa McMillan, but taking the big name is the best move Las Vegas could make.
Jeanty would come to Las Vegas and immediately take over as the team’s top running back. Having a young back like Jeanty and a veteran speedster in Raheem Mostert makes this Raiders’ run game infinitely better than it was in 2024.
Carroll wants to run the ball and wear down the opposing team’s line of scrimmage. The best way to do that is to add a back who becomes tougher to tackle as the game goes on.
Many fans would be irate if the Raiders do not add a player like Jeanty in the first round. While there are plenty of talented running backs the team could choose later in the draft, they have a shot at getting the best one.
The Raiders should not miss this opportunity.
