Biggest 'What Ifs' for the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are a tough team to get a feel for entering the 2025 season.
There are so many variables about how good or bad they could be that no one seems to be able to tell what this team is. That could either be a good thing or a less-than-favorable one.
After he sat out for a year, the Raiders brought Pete Carroll on as their head coach. Does the 73-year-old still have the energy and passion for the game he once had?
The team also traded for Geno Smith to take over at quarterback. How good does he make this team?
So many hypotheticals and possible situations could define the Raiders’ season. Let’s get into the top ‘what ifs’ about the Silver and Black before the season begins.
What if Christian Wilkins never gets healthy? - The Raiders placed Wilkins on the Physically Unable to Perform List on Friday as he recovers from a foot injury that cost him all but five games in 2024.
The Raiders signed Wilkins to a massive contract in the 2024 offseason to finally be the interior presence that would help Maxx Crosby off the edge. That has not come to fruition yet and does not appear to be anytime soon.
If Wilkins cannot stay healthy, the team may have to consider eating the cap space and letting Wilkins go. The team is not yet close to that stage, so it is merely hypothetical.
What if Michael Mayer doesn’t find his footing? - It was a strange 2024 campaign for the Raiders’ young tight end last season.
Brock Bowers took over the starting job, and Mayer spent six weeks away from football for personal reasons. When he returned, he did not play to the level the team expected of him.
In a new offensive system under Chip Kelly, Mayer could become the star tight end many expected he would become years ago, or just be a productive No. 2 to Bowers. If not, some other team may want to try to unlock that potential and offer some draft capital for him.
What if no one emerges in the cornerback room? - The Raiders are banking on their young talent taking a step forward in 2025.
The team only added veteran Eric Stokes in free agency and did not take a corner until the third round. They believe in Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson, but there is no guarantee either of those players will take a leap.
If that does not happen, the Raiders may regret not pursuing a veteran on the robust free-agent market or drafting a corner in a loaded class sooner.
