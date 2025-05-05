Analyst Loves What the Raiders Did in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders offseason has been one of the more entertaining to keep up with compared to the rest of the National Football League. Not only have they gotten trades and extensions done, but they have made a strong impact with what they were able to accomplish in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft was headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Following bringing up the rear in the NFL in average rushing yards per game, Jeanty brings a new life to the Raiders ground game. After all, it is well know how much new head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the football.
But besides Jeanty, the Raiders entire draft class filled and checked several boxes that the franchise needed. So much so that several analysts have applauded what the new leadership has been able to do in the short time since taking over.
One analyst in specific, Sam Monson of Check The Mic on the 33rd Team's Podcast Network, commends the Raiders front office for a job well done in this years' draft festivities.
"I love this draft," Monson said. "They got a ton of players and a ton of interesting players. And I think they have sorta mixed the safe picks with real gambles. I think that's a good way of doing it. But, they have a ton of guys that should make an impact on this roster."
The Raiders have fallen below the .500 mark every season since the 2021 campaign, as the additions, both on the field and behind the scenes, look to fix that issue as soon as possible. Given that the Raiders were the only team in the AFC West division that didn't make the playoffs, they'll be on the lookout for something to prove.
If the Raiders are able to keep the momentum going into the new campaign from this offseason, it could be difficult to stop the Silver and Black. Looking to prove that they are no longer the punching bag of the AFC West, it's going to be hard to stop a team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
