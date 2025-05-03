Will the Raiders Silence the Doubters?
Since becoming the Las Vegas Raiders, the franchise has only been able to finish with a winning record once. They have also been able to finish with an even record once, but have fallen below that mark for the past three seasons.
After losing 13 games last season under different leadership, the Raiders are looking to notch themselves back into a winning franchise, sooner rather than later. The additions of Super Bowl winning head coach Pete Carroll as well as the guidance of general manager John Spytek have already made their impacts known.
While they do compete in a tough division, a division that has seen the same victor for the past nine seasons in a row, the Raiders have a ton of work to do. While all the behind the scenes additions are good, fans will remember all that goes down on the field.
There are several ways, though, that the Raiders can get themselves back above the .500 mark, and do so consistently going forward. The acquisition of Geno Smith gives insurance at the quarterback position, and certain offensive pieces continue to show their worth in Las Vegas.
Along with that, the Raiders are getting back defensive end Maxx Crosby, who only benefits the Raiders' defense when he is on the field. Pair that with young defenders learning their craft last season, the Raiders may be able to improve their defense to a middle-of-the-road rank.
Another way this franchise will see success is from its newest draftees. While not all of them will become immediate impact players for the roster, they all have the upside to band together well going forward. However, the addition of Ashton Jeanty should easily improve the offense, at least from a rushing standpoint.
With limited expectations going into the new season, the Raiders could be the franchise that turns the most heads in 2025. Not just by winning more games, but doing so against teams they are typically underdogs against could provide the type of confidence to these players that they can beat anybody.
It has been three seasons since the Raiders last finished over .500, but they have the necessary pieces of the puzzle to end that streak in 2025.
