BREAKING: Raiders Release Statement Following Kolton Miller's Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially extended the contract of Kolton Miller, one of the top left tackles in the National Football League. Miller was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Raiders, but the team finalized the extension before the start of the new season.
Miller has been the veteran leader for this team for a long time now, and he has been loyal to the franchise since he was drafted. He is the anchor to the Raiders' offensive line and has been one of the most consistent players in franchise history.
Per Raiders:
- The 6-foot-8, 325-pound tackle joined the Silver and Black as the team’s first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and, since then, has played in 109 games and started in 107 for the Raiders. His 107 starts since 2018 are the 10th most in the NFL among offensive linemen over that span – the fifth most among tackles.
- The veteran anchor of the Silver and Black’s offensive line was the only member of the line to start in all 17 games in 2024. In 664 pass blocking snaps last season, Miller allowed a quarterback pressure on 9.8% of his snaps, the ninth-lowest mark among tackles in the NFL with at least 600 pass blocking snaps.
- In 2023, his sixth NFL season, Miller played in 13 games (11 starts), missing time due to injury, but was part of an offensive line that allowed just 40 sacks, tied for the 12th fewest I the NFL.
- Miller started in 16 games in 2022 and helped pave the way for 2,059 rushing yards by the Raiders, the most in a single season since 2011, and was part of an offensive line that only allowed 35 sacks, tied for the ninth fewest in the NFL.
- A native of Roseville, Calif., Miller started all 32 games over his first two seasons (2018-19) in the NFL. He helped anchor an offensive line that ranked eighth in the NFL in sacks allowed (29) in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, Miller started in all 16 contests to become one of just 16 Raiders rookies to start every game since the AFL-NFL merger.
“I want to be a Raider for life,” said Kolton Miller earlier this offseason. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up, getting better each day.”
