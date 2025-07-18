Brock Bowers Sounds Off on the Raiders Run Game
The Silver and Black will need to do the things they struggled with last season better in 2025. If they can do those things, they will have an improved season in 2025. The Silver and Black want to give their fans something to cheer for, and it starts with winning way more games than they have in the last few seasons. Consistency is what the Raiders are looking for.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is known to like running the ball on his teams. That is an important part of Carroll's offenses. Even though Carroll will not be calling the plays for the Silver and Black next season, he will make it clear to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly when he wants his team to run the ball. Carroll has a great mindset when it comes to running the ball.
Last season, the Raiders did not have a good running back. No matter what they did, the Raiders could not find success when handing off the ball last season. The Raiders had the worst running attack in 2024. And when Carroll got the head coaching job, he knew that he had to do something about the Raiders' running back position.
The Raiders now have the running backs to run the ball better. In free agency, they picked up Raheem Mostert. Mostert was a Pro Bowl player in 2023 and is looking to help the Raiders be that veteran leader in the running back room. He is also looking to have a good role for the Raiders running the ball next season.
The Silver and Black also drafted the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft in Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty will carry the load next season and is looking to start his NFL career off strong.
Their teammate, Brock Bowers, recently talked about the run game on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast.
"I think outside zone, get them running a little bit. That definitely makes it a little easier to block some of those bigger guys. Especially for me, I am not the biggest guy, and they always outweigh me by a decent amount."
Bowers is not shy about blocking for his running backs. Anything that helps the team be better and gives them a better chance to win, he will do it.
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Raiders!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Raiders!