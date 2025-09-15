Final Raiders Fantasy Predictions vs. Chargers
There are a lot of fantasy football teams right now banking on the Las Vegas Raiders and their offense to show out in their Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be the last game on the slate, with a late 10 PM Eastern Time kickoff.
Several fantasy owners are hoping that Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, or one of the other Raiders can lead them over the hump and get them a last-minute victory in Game 2.
The Raiders are certainly hoping they can do so, not for the fantasy players, but so they can move to 2-0 in the 2025 NFL season and the first year of the Pete Carroll era.
They have a tough task ahead of them. The Chargers have a solid defense, evidenced by their season opener in which they held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just 21 points. What can the Raiders do against LA?
Raiders could be in for a huge fantasy game
1. Geno Smith
The Los Angeles Chargers do have a strong defense, but it's likely not as stout as in the past two years. They may have held the Kansas City Chiefs to 21 points, but Patrick Mahomes looked great all night in Week 1, despite not having his top two receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
LA's top asset on D is its ability to stop the run. With the Chargers seemingly leaning more on Justin Herbert now, this game might turn into a shootout. If so, Geno Smith should be ready to answer for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Prediction: 270+ passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 10+ rushing yards, <2 interceptions, 19-22 fantasy points
2. Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers missed two days of practice after a contact knee injury he suffered after a hit from New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson in Week 1. He reportedly looked great in his limited reps on Friday and fully expects to play against the Chargers.
LA allowed Travis Kelce to grab two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown versus the Chiefs. They'll have their hands full trying to contain Bowers in the middle of the field, with Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. constantly taking the top off the defense.
Prediction: 6+ catches, 70+ yards, 13-24 fantasy points
3. Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty had a slow start to his NFL career, garnering just 38 yards on 19 carries against the Pats. He did find the end zone on a goal-line touchdown, though.
Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly will likely look to get his rookie star running back going in Week 2. He already has a proclivity for establishing the ground game, and he knows better than anyone that the air attack is at its best when the defense has to worry about the rush, too.
Prediction: 15+ carries, 60+ yards, 1+ touchdown, 13-18 fantasy points
