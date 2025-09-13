Previewing Intriguing Raiders Player Props vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders proved why they were tagged as a sleeper team for the 2025 NFL season in their opener against the New England Patriots. They marched into Foxborough, got an upset win on the road, and racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense on a stout defensive squad.
There were high hopes for the Raiders' attack after they hired Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. Their arrivals alongside the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield brought a lot of promise for this offense. They showcased that potential in Week 1.
However, they face another stiff test in their second game. They'll likely need their offense to be even better in their home debut matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Like New England, LA has a promising defense, but Justin Herbert and Company should be much more effective than Drake Maye and the Patriots on the other side of the ball. The Raiders might need to be prepared for a shootout in this game.
Raiders' player props vs. Los Angeles Chargers
1. Geno Smith over/under 244.5 passing yards
Geno Smith showed in his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders that he's not afraid to air it out. With an offense featuring two lethal deep threats in Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr., along with Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Ashton Jeanty, who can all make plays after the catch, Smith could find it easy to string together chunk gains throughout this season.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a stingy defense, featuring Derwin James, Daiyan Henley, and Donte Jackson. So do the New England Patriots, and Smith was able to throw for 362 yards against them. The Raiders might even need to increase his volume in Week 2 to keep up with LA's offense.
2. Justin Herbert over/under 254.5 passing yards
FanDuel has set Justin Herbert's line against the Raiders at 254.5 passing yards. He only surpassed 254 seven times out of 17 in 2024. However, he threw for 318 in Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season, Los Angeles was happy to lead with their ground game and play ball-control football. In the Chargers' season opener, it seemed like Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was more willing to let his quarterback loose. This clash with Las Vegas will be extremely telling of whether that was one-game plan against the Chiefs or if it's the start of a new identity for LA.
