Why Raiders Have Doubters to Prove Wrong vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders garnered a lot of optimism in the offseason after bringing in Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. That systemic overhaul, coupled with their roster upgrades, raised high hopes that the Raiders would take some huge steps forward in their rebuild this season.
They justified that positivity in Week 1, pulling off an upset victory over the New England Patriots, 20-13. The defense looked surprisingly spry, holding Drake Maye and Company to just one touchdown and 4-of-14 on third-down conversions. Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense showed off its explosive potential, even with Ashton Jeanty struggling in his debut with just 38 yards on 19 carries to begin his NFL career.
However, the Raiders face a much steeper climb in Game 2, going up against their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming into this clash after victories, with LA notching a promising win against the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Can the Raiders beat the Chargers, the odds, and the doubters?
FanDuel has given the Las Vegas Raiders a puncher's chance against the Los Angeles Chargers, tabbing them as three-point underdogs while listing them at +146 on the moneyline. Some don't think it'll be quite as close.
All five members of NFL.com's panel of editors picked the Chargers in Week 2, predicting an average margin of victory of 4.8 points. Brooke Cersosimo picked LA to beat Las Vegas 26-22:
"Pete Carroll vs. Jim Harbaugh? You already know what we're signing up for: punishing run games with efficient QB play sprinkled in, strong defense and a one-score game. The top two RBs taken in this year's draft, Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty and Los Angeles' Omarion Hampton, will garner a lot of attention Monday night after their mediocre debuts.
Geno Smith proved last week that this year's Raiders are a much different bunch than the group we saw in 2024, as he threw for 362 yards in a road win over the Patriots. Going toe-to-toe with Justin Herbert, who shined in the season-opening win over the Chiefs, is a tall task. It'll be an even taller task if all-world tight end Brock Bowers (knee) can't go. I feel good about the direction in which the Raiders are trending, but they're arguably a step — or two — behind the Chargers right now. Las Vegas won't go away lightly, but give me L.A. in a close one that's decided on the final drive."
Brock Bowers was able to practice on Saturday ahead of the game and said he expects to play against LA. The Raiders will need him to be available and dominant if they're to pull off an upset and start the season 2-0.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr to keep up with the Raiders' updates against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these picks against the Chargers.