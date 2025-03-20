The Raiders Must Figure Out This Critical Need
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason determined to change things around and fully reset the organization. Las Vegas has talent at certain sports on their roster, but their roster needs help overall. The Silver and Black have plenty of areas on their roster that must be addressed.
Las Vegas struggled in nearly every facet this past season. However, their defense put on a show almost any time they were called up, The Raiders will likely shift their attention to the rest of free agency and NFL Draft but their defense seems to be in good hands until further so far.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team in the NFL's biggest needs after most teams made moves in free agency. That was the case for the Raiders, who added multiple players in free agency, with most of those signings adding to the defense of the ball.
PFN noted that the Raiders offense was need help for wide receiver, as well as other skill positions. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at the skill positions, as they lack the kind of talent that can take over games. The Raiders havy multiple ways of addressed the need.
"If you watched any game for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, then the offensive struggles would have been clear to see. In Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, they have some useful pieces, but it is hard to make the case that anyone else among the skill-position players should definitely return in 2025," PFN said.
"They addressed their need at quarterback by trading for Geno Smith, and now they can focus their efforts at the skill positions. Meyers is an excellent No. 2 but is not suited to being the main option. At running back, Zamir White's struggles left them exposed after letting Josh Jacobs leave, and there is a reason Ashton Jeanty has been routinely linked to them at sixth overall."
The Raiders must have a solid offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft to help get things going in the right direction. Las Vegas still undoubtedly has a way to go.
