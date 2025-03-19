Tom Brady Reveals Feelings Toward Shedeur Sanders
The Las Vegas Raiders recently traded for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The move instantly upgraded the Raiders at the most critical position on the football field. After years of struggling at the quarterback position, the Raiders may have found their bridge quarterback.
Las Vegas' trade gave them ultimate flexibility in the upcoming NFL Draft. With Smith on board, the Raiders will not be forced to draft a quarterback in the draft. Their moves in free agency allows them draft whatever position they want and still be in good shape heading into next season.
The Raiders' quarterback position has been one of the most discussed in the league since the Jimmy Garoppolo failed miserably. Las Vegas' lack of a dependable signal caller has led to a number of losses and missed opportunities for the Silver and Black
Sanders has long been tied to the Raiders, but whether or not they draft him remains to be seen. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY listed the teams that Sanders would fit the best on. The Raiders were one of the many teams to make the list, as they could select the signal caller at No. 6 overall.
"The Raiders traded for Geno Smith during the offseason but he will turn 35 in October. Las Vegas may seek a developmental replacement behind him as a result, and Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reports Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has "a great amount of respect" for Sanders," Camenker said.
"The only question is whether the Raiders would be willing to spend two top-100 picks on quarterbacks after dealing the 92nd overall pick to the Seahawks for Smith."
The Raiders still have many roster-related questions that need answers, as the roster undoubtedly needs improvement even after the additions they have made. Las Vegas will likely need more than one offseason to turn things around but still must have a successful draft class.
Las Vegas has done their due diligence the players they would like to add this offseason. While Sanders is a viable option, the Raiders must remember they many other pressing needs on the roster. If they are able to add talent elsewhere on the roster, they will be okay in the long run.
