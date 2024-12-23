BREAKING: Raiders TE Bowers Makes History Again
Las Vegas was between a rock and a hard place when drafted 13th overall in last year's NFL Draft. The Raiders desperately needed a quarterback but were out of position to get any of the top quarterbacks available, as a rookie number of quarterbacks were taken within the first 12 picks of the draft.
Their presumed misfortune turned into one of the best decisions in franchise history, as general manager Tom Telesco decided to draft the best player available at the time, Brock Bowers.
Through the first 15 games of the season, Bowers has proven to be arguably the best tight end in the league, even as a rookie. He has continued to be a bright spot for a Raiders team void of many positives this season.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bowers became only the third tight end in NFL history to register 1,000 yards in their rookie season. He joined Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka and Kyle Pitts as the only two tight ends to accomplish that feat in their first season in the league.
According to the Raiders' Public Relations team, "Bowers has now reached 100 receptions in his rookie season. He has become one of four tight ends of any experience level in NFL history to record 100 receptions through the first 15 games of a single season, joining Jason Witten (103 in 2012), Travis Kelce (105 in 2020), and Zach Ertz (113 in 2018).
"Bowers has also passed Jaylen Waddle (99) for the most receptions in NFL history by a player at any position through the first 15 games of their rookie season. Bowers passed Darren Waller (98 in 2023) for the most receptions by a player at any position or any experience level in Raiders history through the first 15 games of a single season. • Bowers now has the second most receiving yards in NFL history by a tight end in their rookie season – the most since 1961 (Mike Ditka, 1,076), passing Kyle Pitts (1,026 in 2021).
"Bowers has also logged 11 straight games with 3+ receptions, the longest streak by a rookie in Raiders history," the Raiders PR team said. "Through 15 games of his rookie season, Bowers now has 101 receptions for 1,067 yards (10.6 avg.) and four touchdowns.
