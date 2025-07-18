Brock Bowers Speaks on Raiders Teammate Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to start the season already. They are pumped up and want to get off to a good start. As we inch closer to the start of the new National Football League season, the Raiders will get the full team at training camp next week.
The Raiders have made a lot of different moves this offseason to get the right pieces in order and find the best players to be on the field next season.
The Raiders have two of the best players at their respective positions heading into next season. They have superstar tight end Brock Bowers and star defensive end Maxx Crosby leading the way. Those two players are going to be huge for the Silver and Black next season. They are going to be vital for the success of the team next season, and they will have their names called a lot next season.
Bowers is coming off a rookie campaign that saw him break a lot of records, and has seen others talking about him being the best tight end in the NFL already. Bowers wants to be better than he was last season, and he has been working on the different things that he did not do well last season. It is going to be fun to see what he has in store for the league next season.
For Crosby, it is about showing that he is the best defensive player in the NFL next season. He is coming off an injury, but he is ready to go and have a good rehab. Crosby has been dominating opposing offenses for a while now and is looking to do the same next season. It is going to be great to watch him go back to work next season. He is looking to win a lot more next season.
"He is a tough dude," said Brock Bowers about Maxx Crosby on Bussin' With The Boys. "He is a tough dude to block. He jumps around. Even at practice, he will look at what we are doing, and he likes to dissect what we are lined up in. It is nuts, he takes everything so seriously, and it is awesome to see him work. It gets in the backfield so fast, it is not even funny."
