What Former Raider Believes Draft Focus Should Be
The Las Vegas Raiders hold onto the sixth overall draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While predictions have circulated since before the conclusion of last season with what the franchise should do with its first draft pick, one former Raider believes the team's choice should be obvious.
Former Raider defensive back turned NFL.com analyst in Bucky Brooks joined Rhett Lewis to discuss what the franchise should focus on with their draft pick, especially after the trade acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith.
"You want to have a team that if we had to put the ball down and line up and play, we could line up and play. Geno Smith gives them {Raiders} a quarterback that they can line up and play with," Brooks said. "That enables the Las Vegas Raiders now to enter the draft being able to confidently say we're going to take the best player available, at this pick."
Last season, the Raider Nation were holding up signs reading "Tank for Shedeur", all to see their draft position slide down to the sixth spot. While the franchise did bring in a veteran in Smith, if the Raiders don't seek out their quarterback options this draft, it could damper the franchise once Smith is gone.
That being said, there are still plenty of areas to address in the NFL Draft, primarily adding wide receiving depth. The Raiders took tight end Brock Bowers with their 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, while still having Michael Mayer on the roster. Safe to say that the pick worked in the Raiders' favor.
So, when the day does eventually come, the Raiders draft focus will likely be surrounded around who the best player available is, rather than taking a player that the predictions expect them to take. That. being said, it could still very well be a player like Shedeur Sanders, should he fall to the sixth pick.
There are also more options for the franchise to consider, such as adding depth to their running game. Several predictions have linked Las Vegas to running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, who could very well be the best pick available, still fitting into Brooks' prediction for the franchise.
