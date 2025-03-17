Eye-Opening Photo Drops Shedeur Sanders, Geno Smith Connection
The Las Vegas Raiders are projected by most to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The prospect they are tied to beyond Jeanty is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Throughout the 2024 season it was all photos and cryptic social media posts to outright draft proposals from Deion Sanders.
When the Raiders made a bold trade for Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, the talk of taking Sanders seemed to quell. After all, why spend the No. 6 pick on a quarterback you plan on sitting to develop? Especially one with so many red flags.
A photo recently emerged of Sanders with Smith on the Colorado quarterback's Instagram story. The talk is getting louder once again.
For the most part, Sanders' draft stock as taken tumble throughout the offseason. That being said, draft analysts like NFL.com's Lance Zierlein are still optimistic about his potential.
"Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape," wrote Zierlein. "He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered. Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. He plays with decent command from the pocket and finds his rhythm when working on-time and on-platform; that said, he will pass on profits and look for the big play too often.
"Average velocity and slower rip times mean tighter windows against faster athletes, so throwing off-platform or trying to do more than his arm talent allows is ill-advised. He’s tough and willing to take the hit to complete the throw once he’s locked into his target. Sanders is pocket mobile and finds clean alternate launch points, but he often creates pressure and sacks with undisciplined pocket drops. The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths."
A quarterback is still on the table for the Raiders in the upcoming draft.
