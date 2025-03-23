Raiders Should Build on Their Strengths in the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have a high draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft after a season where they only won four games. Last year, their roster was poorly constructed, and their head coach employed a boring style of offense, which resulted in another disappointing season.
The Raiders have a chance to turn all of that around next season, and they've already begun doing so in free agency. Both sides of the ball need a revamp, and that's what they hope bringing in Pete Carroll will do for them.
They've already displayed aggressiveness in trading for a quarterback he's comfortable coaching with in Geno Smith and attempting to revive their ground game by signing Raheem Mostert out of free agency.
Despite all the strides they're making to revamp their offense, most of their free-agent signings have had to do with defense. Whether that's bringing in Jeremy Chinn or resigning Zach Carter for defensive line depth, they are focused on bolstering their defensive unit.
It makes sense, as their defense would continuously get torched throughout last season. However, last year, their defense struggled with injuries, and there were some games where their defense stepped up and gave their offense a chance.
That's why I believe it's worth taking a chance on a defensive prospect with their high draft pick and continuing to add to their strong unit. It may be hard to pass up on prospects who could shape their offense, but continuing to add to their defense would ensure they are great at that aspect of the game for many years to come.
They already have a defensive star in Maxx Crosby, who they gave a massive payday to this off-season. Last off-season, they gave Christian Wilkins a sizable contract as well, but due to injuries, his debut in the Silver and Black was less than optimal.
While these players are great, taking a prospect like Mason Graham and allowing him to learn under them while playing alongside them would make it so that when these players age and catch up to them, it's a seamless transition, and there is someone there to receive the torch they pass on.
