4 Things To Know About Raiders' Caleb Rogers
The man build to protect Geno Smith is a man who is not only a legend in Lubbock, he's a legacy. Here are four things to know about Raiders' offensive lineman Caleb Rogers.
1. Rogers is a Red Raider record holder
Rogers did not mess around during his five years with Texas Tech. Using the COVID year exemption on eligibility, Rogers was named a two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as he has the second most career starts in program history.
In 61 career appearances, Rogers holds 55 career starts, all consecutive, dating back to 2020. In that time, Texas Tech qualified for four bowl games for the first time since the departure of head coach Mike Leach back in 2009.
2. He's a Texas Tech legacy
Rogers' mother Julie and his brother Elliot join Caleb as graduates of Texas Tech.
3. Rogers didn't opt out of Texas Tech's bowl game because he wanted to play with backup quarterback
A team-first player, Rogers was one of the few Red Raiders who didn't opt out of the 2024 Liberty Bowl, simply because he wanted to play with backup quarterback Will Hammond, who got the start due to an injury to Behren Morton.
"I loved his energy." Said Raiders' GM John Spytek. "He's a high-passion guy, he flies around the field and anytime he got a chance to play football, he did. He told us a really cool story about the bowl game and wanting to play, and the backup quarterback was who played. And he was a guy that worked really hard his entire time there and didn't get a chance very often, and he wanted to be out there with him. There were guys on his team that chose not to play in the bowl game."
"And here's a guy going into his last game and going into the draft and he's got a lot to lose as a day two pick. But to be there for your teammates and just kind of the joy and the love to play football was something that I really took to. And you could see that in his play style too. I've gotten really good in my career of you can kind of guess the character of the player before we even read the profile based on the way they play. And he plays with that spirit."
4. He hung up the phone on the Raiders
In a hilarious story, Rogers was so excited about being drafted, he accidently hung up his phone as Pete Carroll was jumping on the call.
"It was really fun." Said Carroll. "It's such a moment. And it's hard for us to picture what it means to these guys to finally get that call. And so, we are just trying to make it as special as possible for them and memorable, too. And so, it's a great moment in this whole process."
The Raiders have a special person on their offensive line.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr for all updates and stories on Rogers this year.
We would like to interact with you about Rogers right now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.