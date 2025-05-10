Film Study: Raiders OL Caleb Rogers
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech offensive tackle Caleb Rogers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders did not necessarily need to find starters along the offensive line, but it was a good idea for General Manager John Spytek to add depth and players who could push for significant snaps.
Rogers is a player who fits that bill, as he played over 4,000 snaps in his collegiate career. He is experienced and could start at right tackle if needed.
What are the Raiders getting in Rogers? Let’s get into the film to find out.
To start, it’s obvious Rogers looks the part on film. He is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds with solid length.
Rogers does not have the longest arms, but his quickness to get his hands into his defensive match-up offsets that. He was one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft class, and that is evident on tape with how quick he is and how well he moves.
The Raiders will run the football next season under Pete Carroll, and Rogers could help contribute to that when he gets on the field. He jumps off the snap quickly and can climb to the second level in an instant.
When Rogers gets his hands on a defender, that is often the end of the play for them. He is strong, and his footwork allows him to anchor and get leverage quickly against his defender.
Rogers spent most of his collegiate career at tackle but has also played some guard. The Raiders are set at both spots, but Rogers can fill in as a depth piece if needed.
The Raiders have an offensive lineman in Rogers who should thrive as both a run and pass blocker. He was one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the draft class.
However, if Rogers faces a pass-rusher with an advanced repertoire, he may struggle. He is quick, but elite edge rushers will challenge that quickness.
Rogers must stay in the film room and study up on the best pass-rushers in the NFL, because he will face them eventually.
The Raiders may have landed a steal with Rogers. We may not see it in his rookie season, but the tape shows enough evidence to believe he can be a plus contributor eventually.
