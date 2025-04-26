The Raiders Select Julian Edelman-Esque Player in Tommy Mellott
John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL Draft desperately needing to walk away with a draft haul that addressed their roster needs. After addressing their most significant need in the first round by drafting Ashton Jeanty, Spytek, and the Raiders went to work elsewhere.
The Raiders added receivers, Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech. Both receivers give the Raiders two additional pass-catching options on a roster with an underwhelming group of offensive skill position players entering the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas added two offensive linemen in the middle rounds of the draft. Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers should help the Raiders solidify an offensive line with many moving parts. Darien Porter is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Raiders have added this season.
In the later draft rounds, Las Vegas aimed to continue getting great value on players while addressing remaining roster needs. The Raiders stuck with that theme throughout the entire draft.
With their first pick in the sixth round, the Raiders added a versatile player in Tommy Mellott, who could help them in various ways. While he played quarterback in college, the Raiders will likely use him as a wide receiver, returner, or potentially both.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mellot "is a severe size outlier at quarterback and likely won't get a chance to stick at the position in the pros. However, his athleticism and background as a converted wide receiver make him an intriguing practice squad candidate who could work his way onto a roster if he sharpens his route running.
By drafting Mellott, the Raiders may have effectively decided on the future of running back Dylan Laube, whom they drafted last offseason. There likely is not much difference between Laube and Mellott, but Laube was not drafted by the current Raiders regime, making him now expendable.
Las Vegas has done a respectable job of adding quality talent at multiple positions through every round of the draft. There is not much more they could have done to complete a well-rounded draft than what they did. The Raiders must now continue to add players through free agency.
