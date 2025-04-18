Scoping the Outlook for Arizona State's Cam Skattebo
If the Las Vegas Raiders want to spend a draft pick on a running back, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty should be a top priority. However, if the No. 6 overall pick is used to satisfy a different need, they will have to consider options that don't bring generational-talent quality.
For a middle round value, Arizona's State Cam Skattebo should be considered more than viable. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke is high on Skattebo's potential.
"Skattebo is one of the most unique running backs of the draft class," he wrote. "At the combine, he measured 5’10” with a 29.88-inch arm length, among the bottom 10 percentile of running backs. However, his vertical and broad jumps were in the top 20 percent, and his weight (219 pounds) was near average. He was clearly the slowest among the top 11 projected rookie running backs, averaging a max speed of 0.7 miles per hour less than the next closest running back. However, his large size relative to his height makes him great at converting first downs. His 33.6% first downs per attempt was the highest among the same top 11 backs in the class.
"Skattebo’s statistics are very reminiscent of a running back of his size. He is much better than most running backs on non-perfectly blocked plays because he can get challenging yards. However, he is relatively poor on perfectly blocked plays because he doesn’t have the speed to break as many long runs."
When digging into the rookie season outlook for Skattebo, Jahnke sees a genuine chance for Skattebo to be the lead ball carrier.
"Skattebo is capable of being a feature back in an NFL offense," wrote Jahnke. "Our draft guide compared him to Kyren Williams, who has played a feature role with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s played at least 65% of his team's snaps in every situation over the last two seasons, outside of the everyday early down snaps. Those are the situations where it’s easiest to bring in another running back who doesn’t specialize in anything.
"Skattebo was inconsistent as a pass protector, which could limit his third-down snaps. It’s also entirely possible that Skattebo is part of a two-man committee where he’s paired with more of a home-run hitter. He could be the Najee Harris to someone else’s Jaylen Warren or the David Montgomery to Jahmyr Gibbs. That typically limits the upside of the early-down back unless it’s a high-powered offense. At a minimum, Skattebo should be a short-yardage and goal-line back, which should lead to plenty of touchdowns, depending on the quality of the team."
