Why Raiders Should Consider Skattebo Beyond the First Round
First off, if the Las Vegas Raiders indeed want a running back, they should make good with all those mock drafts and take Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
He is far and away the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and a generational talent considered by many around the league to be the best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
That being said -- if the Raiders want to go another route with the sixth-overall pick, and perhaps their second-rounder as well, they could still land a running back with plenty of potential.
Arizona State's Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils star was one of the biggest stories of the 2024 college football season, leading Arizona State to the College Football Playoff while amassing 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries (5.8 yards per carry average).
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back is one of the most versatile players at the position in this upcoming draft, as Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick gave three key superlatives to him, the second-most behind Jeanty.
For one, he was named the most determined runner in the class; that alone is reason to believe that he could fit in with head coach Pete Carroll's overarching vision of compete.
"Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils," Chadwick wrote. "He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs."
That trait facilitates another -- Skattebo is the best short-yardage runner in the class, per Chadwick.
"If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy," he wrote. "His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span."
Lastly, consider the versatility; Chadwick named Skattebo the best pass-catcher in the class.
"Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back," wrote Chadwick. "His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space."
Skattebo is a versatile running back with a ton of intangibles. Seems like just the right guy for Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense. The Raiders want to build a framework for long-term success, and there is a chance they pass on Jeanty with No. 6 in favor of building elsewhere.
If that strategy carries into the second round as well, it could leave them an opportunity to take Skattebo later on. It is more than a viable option.
